Student creates movement standing together against hate in Madison school
Walk down the halls of Whitehorse Middle School on Madison's east side and you'll see symbols of unity spearheaded by a student. After such a divisive election, Sabeel Samrah saw a lot of unhappiness at her school from kids who were worried about their futures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|6 hr
|Isaacspang
|2
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 7
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|2
|Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC