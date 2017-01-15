Stuart A. Austin, Beloit, WI
Stuart A. Austin, 84, of Beloit, WI, died January 15, 2017 in Grant County, WI. He was born February 3, 1932 in Madison, WI, the son of Jacob and Helen Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Sir bone a lot
|6
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 17
|huntcoyotes
|113
|Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap...
|Jan 13
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 10
|Isaacspang
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|2
|Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC