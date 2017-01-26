Spokesman: Police chief's illness unrelated to kidney issue

New Jersey prosecutors say they will not pursue a criminal misconduct case against Republican Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal New Jersey prosecutors say they will not pursue a criminal misconduct case against Republican Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal Colorado lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to repeal the state's ban on switchblade knives enacted in 1963 Colorado lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to repeal the state's ban on switchblade knives enacted in 1963 Historic preservation groups announce partnership with city officials to save Miami's Little Havana, vibrant epicenter of the Cuban diaspora Historic preservation groups are launching a partnership with city officials to save Miami's Little Havana, the epicenter of the Cuban diaspora President Donald Trump's office says that an ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.