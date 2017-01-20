Republicans in Madison cheer Trump's inauguration
About seventy-five supporters of President Donald Trump cheered his speech during an inauguration watch party Friday at a supper club on Madison's north side. Young and old gathered at Kavanaugh's Esquire Club on North Sherman Avenue, and reserved their longest applause for the president's remarks on retaining American jobs and boosting the economy, and on the power of God and country.
