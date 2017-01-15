Rep. Mark Pocan announces he won't attend Trump's inauguration
Congressman Mark Pocan says he won't be at Donald Trump's inauguration, citing the classified reports on Russian hacks into the election and Trump's tweets to Rep. John Lewis . repjohnlewis I will not be attending the Inauguration."
