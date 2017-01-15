Rep. Mark Pocan announces he won't at...

Rep. Mark Pocan announces he won't attend Trump's inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Congressman Mark Pocan says he won't be at Donald Trump's inauguration, citing the classified reports on Russian hacks into the election and Trump's tweets to Rep. John Lewis . repjohnlewis I will not be attending the Inauguration."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap... Jan 13 Fcvk tRump 2
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Jan 10 Isaacspang 2
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 7 huntcoyotes 108
Donald Trump for President Jan 3 treetop 6
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 WelbyMD 2
News Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close Dec 30 WelbyMD 1
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Dec 22 john q gray 212
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,117 • Total comments across all topics: 277,947,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC