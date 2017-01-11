Rain, sleet cause poor driving conditions Wednesday night
Madison's Streets Division says freezing rain and sleet are creating treacherous conditions on the roads, paths and sidewalks in the city. Streets superintendent Chris Kelley says his department has had 32 crews out working on the salt routes since the storm began late Wednesday afternoon.
