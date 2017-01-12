Prison sentence for man captured with drone after crime spree
A Monroe man whose crime spree was cut short when a drone led authorities to him was sentenced to prison Thursday. Judge Nicholas McNamara gave 22-year old Marquis Phiffer five years in prison, departing from the terms of a plea bargain last year, and recommendations for more leniency Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 10
|Isaacspang
|2
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 7
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|2
|Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC