President Trump's refugee restrictions could impact Madison
President Donald Trump's plans to overhaul immigration in the U.S. will likely impact people coming to Madison. The president is expected to sign orders this week restricting refugees coming to the country, including a four-month hold on all admissions and a temporary ban on people coming from Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya.
