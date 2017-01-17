On Jan. 26, come out to "Shrink-n-Drink" for a cause with Dorsey Levens
Last summer, on July 3rd, Adam Craig dove into shallow water in Madison's Lake Monona, breaking his neck and severely damaging his spinal cord. With this kind of injury, the costs are astronomical typically more than $1 million in the first year, with subsequent annual expenses around $185,000.
