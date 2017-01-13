No one injured in north side house fire in Madison
Madison fire officials say no one was injured in a house fire that broke out on the city's north side early this evening. Responders arrived at the home at 2356 Superior Street a little after 5:00 p.m. to find flames showing, but later determined the home was unoccupied.
