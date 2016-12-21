New Year, new polar bear at Buffalo Zoo
The Buffalo Zoo has a New Year's Day treat on tap - the public debut of Sakari the polar bear. Sakari was part of a three-bear transfer recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in its continuing efforts to preserve the species.
