New rules proposed for judges

New rules proposed for judges

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

MADISON, WI More than 50,000 retired Wisconsin judges are calling for new rules for when judges should remove themselves from a case. The group filed a petition yesterday requesting that the state Supreme Court set a new standard for determining if a judge should be disqualified from a case after receiving a campaign contribution from someone involved in the proceedings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Jan 10 Isaacspang 2
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 7 huntcoyotes 108
Donald Trump for President Jan 3 treetop 6
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 WelbyMD 2
News Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close Dec 30 WelbyMD 1
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Dec 22 john q gray 212
Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro... Dec 19 Taylor 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 277,868,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC