Neenah police use comment cards for community feedback
With the start of the new year, police in Neenah started handing out comment cards so the department can tell how well it's protecting and serving. "We're just trying to be proactive," says Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|18 hr
|treetop
|6
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mon
|hassen benhassen
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|2
|Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Dec 27
|lllolllvlllolll
|98
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC