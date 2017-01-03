MPD's Stellar Police Officers

Remember the officers who were disciplined for calling members of the public "assbags" and "gloryholing nincompoops"? Well, apparently they were also disciplined on multiple occasions for other things including Sexual Harassment, False Reporting, Firearms Safety, Misuse of Communications System, Insulting, Defamatory, or Obscene Language, Excessive Use of Force, Failure to Respond to a domestic disturbance and another call. And that's just the first officer .

