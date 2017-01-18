MPD looking for missing 9-month-old girl
Madison police are asking for the public's assistance in helping find a nine-month-old girl and return her to her mother. Little Za'Nia Johnson is believed to be with her father, 27-year-old Kody Johnson, Sr. Johnson refused to return the little girl to her mother January 4 and police now have probable cause arrest him for felony child custody interference.
