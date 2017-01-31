MPD: 2 arrested, thousands of dollars in cash and drugs seized in investigation
Authorities say hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs, thousands of dollars in cash, and multiple guns were among the items seized in a drug investigation last Tuesday. The Dane County Narcotics Task force was joined by Fitchburg Police, the DEA, DCI and MPD SWAT as surveillance was set up on the suspects' two Madison residences.
