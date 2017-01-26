'Modern Family' co-creator picked for Wisconsin commencement

A survey of participants in Saturday's Women's March on Washington finds an unusually high share of first-time protesters A survey of participants in Saturday's Women's March on Washington finds an unusually high share of first-time protesters President Donald Trump's embrace of Guantanamo Bay as a jail for terror suspects represents a repudiation of an Obama administration philosophy that captured militants should be processed in the American criminal... President Donald Trump's embrace of Guantanamo Bay as a jail for terror suspects represents a repudiation of an Obama administration philosophy that captured militants should be processed in the American criminal justice system MADISON, Wis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.