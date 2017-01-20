March, rally planned in Madison Friday in light of inauguration
A group is organizing a march and rally near the Wisconsin State Capitol to voice their concerns about Friday's presidential inauguration. If you are downtown, depending on when you take your lunch or evening commute, the rally could affect you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 17
|huntcoyotes
|113
|Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap...
|Jan 13
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 10
|Isaacspang
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|2
|Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC