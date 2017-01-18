Man who admitted pulling the trigger ...

Man who admitted pulling the trigger on trial for homicide, attempted murder

1 hr ago

A man who admitted fatally shooting a business acquaintance and wounding his friend at a Madison auto shop is on trial, with his attorney indicating the gunman felt threatened. Prosecutors say on Nov. 13, 2015, Mouth and 70-year old Tom Dreger argued at Mouth's auto shop, over Mouth's fiancee's default on land contract payments to Dreger for the auto business' property.

