Man on trial for murder testifies feared victims

A man on trial for the murder of a business landlord and the attempted murder of the landlord's friend testified Tuesday he feared the men would hurt him over an unpaid debt. 53-year old Sophea Mouth faces a life prison term if convicted of first degree intentional homicide in the killing of 70-year old Thomas Dreger in November 2015 at Mouth's Madison auto shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.