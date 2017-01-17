Man accused of skimming, cloning Jane...

Man accused of skimming, cloning Janesville debit cards

Wafig M. Jebarah, 49, of Los Angeles, is charged in Rock County Court with five counts of identity theft for financial gain. Janesville police used store surveillance video to connect the local crimes to Jebarah, who was being held in Dane County on 11 similar charges, according to a criminal complaint.

