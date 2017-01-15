Madison street crews prepare for icy roads through Monday morning
The winter storm that's expected to begin overnight Sunday will have Madison City street crews out in full force. Streets Superintendent Chris Kelly says his division will work 32 teams to maintain salt routes on the main, major thoroughfares, Madison Metro bus routes and roads around schools and hospitals.
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap...
|Jan 13
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 10
|Isaacspang
|2
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 7
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|2
|Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
