Madison street crews double efforts on snow-covered roads
The roads are snow covered and slippery, so all roadway users should plan for extra time for their commutes. The evening commute will probably be snow covered and slippery as well since the snow is predicted to fall non-stop throughout the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 22
|Truther Birther
|3
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 21
|Ronnie Kodex
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
|Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap...
|Jan 13
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 10
|Isaacspang
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC