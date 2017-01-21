Madison PD place crowd estimate at 75...

Madison PD place crowd estimate at 75,000 to 100,000 people for Women's March on Madison

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

In a news release this afternoon, Madison Police Spokesman Joel DeSpain called the estimated 75,000 to 100,000 people in the crowd "very well-behaved."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... 14 hr Ronnie Kodex 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Sat Hilda 114
Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sir bone a lot 6
News Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap... Jan 13 Fcvk tRump 2
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Jan 10 Isaacspang 2
Donald Trump for President Jan 3 treetop 6
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 WelbyMD 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,537 • Total comments across all topics: 278,146,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC