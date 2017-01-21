Madison PD place crowd estimate at 75,000 to 100,000 people for Women's March on Madison
In a news release this afternoon, Madison Police Spokesman Joel DeSpain called the estimated 75,000 to 100,000 people in the crowd "very well-behaved."
