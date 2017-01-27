Madison leaders call new immigration executive order unconstitutional

Mayor Paul Soglin says 'We are not going to operate on anything other than our Constitution and our own good will' In light of a recent executive order on immigration from President Donald Trump's administration, Madison city officials have voiced their support for its undocumented immigrants. Mayor Paul Soglin, representatives from the city attorney's office, leaders from local organizations and city alders came together for a Thursday news conference to discuss how the city will act following the executive order's release.

