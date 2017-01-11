Madison Fire Administration Offices and Fire Station #1 Earn LEED Gold Certification
The City of Madison Fire Department Administration offices and Fire Station #1 have achieved LEED Gold certification from the United States Green Building Council . Eppstein Uhen Architects designed and Findorff constructed the Ovation mixed-use building that houses the Fire Administration offices and remodeled the attached Fire Station #1 to improve the function of the space with sustainable components and finishes.
