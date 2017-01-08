Madison church's Tree Scarf Project aims to keep people warm this winter
You may notice some trees near the Capitol Square in Madison are looking bundled up this week, thanks to a local church. The Grace Episcopal Church congregation is hoping to keep people safe in the cold this winter, with a new project.
