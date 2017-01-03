Lawsuit disputes claims of popular memory loss supplement
A government lawsuit seeks to ban a popular memory loss dietary supplement marketed to seniors, saying there's no scientific evidence to support its claims. Democratic New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and the Federal Trade Commission filed the lawsuit Monday against Madison, Wisconsin-based Quincy Bioscience, maker of Prevagen .
