Kraft Heinz Set To Close WI Meat Plan...

Kraft Heinz Set To Close WI Meat Plant In March

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Manufacturing.net

The nearly century-old Oscar Mayer plant in Madison, Wis., will permanently close in March , some 14 months after Kraft Heinz first announced plans to shutter the facility and six others throughout North America. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that only 450 people worked at the plant on the city's north side as of last week, down from about 1,000 at the time of the announcement and more than 4,000 at its peak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manufacturing.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President Tue treetop 6
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Jan 2 hassen benhassen 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 WelbyMD 2
News Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close Dec 30 WelbyMD 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Dec 27 lllolllvlllolll 98
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Dec 22 john q gray 212
Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro... Dec 19 Taylor 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,173 • Total comments across all topics: 277,614,623

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC