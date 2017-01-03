Kraft Heinz Set To Close WI Meat Plant In March
The nearly century-old Oscar Mayer plant in Madison, Wis., will permanently close in March , some 14 months after Kraft Heinz first announced plans to shutter the facility and six others throughout North America. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that only 450 people worked at the plant on the city's north side as of last week, down from about 1,000 at the time of the announcement and more than 4,000 at its peak.
