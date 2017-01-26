Jury deliberates in Mouth's murder trial

A Dane County jury deliberates in the murder trial of Sophea Mouth in the killing of 70-year old Thomas Dreger, trying to decide whether Mouth's killing of Dreger was either intentional, a reckless homicide, or no crime at all. Jurors also are deciding whether Mouth attempted to kill Dreger's friend, Gregory Pongratz.

