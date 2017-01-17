Hockey nuts use ice-coated streets fo...

Hockey nuts use ice-coated streets for extra skating practice

Leading up to the Border Battle on ice this weekend in Madison, Wis., the neighboring states are giving a glimpse as to why the hockey talent in the upper Midwest is so good. Former Badgers standout Joe Piskula tweeted a video of what appears to be him skating on frozen streets in Wisconsin with the caption, "How Wisco kids get so good at hockey."

