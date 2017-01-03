Get ready: Expect Madison to ram all kinds of crap right down our throats
Everybody's attention this week has been focused on the return of Congress, with Republicans firmly in control and Janesville's Paul Ryan elected to his first full term as Speaker of the House. We also have been paying attention to the continuing adventures of Donald Trump and his strange gang of supporters/nominations/friends/advisors and performers at his inauguration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 2
|hassen benhassen
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|2
|Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Dec 27
|lllolllvlllolll
|98
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC