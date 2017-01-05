Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Portage homicide
The Portage Police Department says Christopher Bolin, 23, was found Thursday in Madison and arrested. Investigators believe Bolin had some role in the death of Jason Laack, who was shot and killed at the Cattail Lodge in December.
