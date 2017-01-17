Four-star safety Kendarian Handy-Holly says he will join Gophers
Handy-Holly, a 6-foot-2, 194-pound senior at Jackson High School, had scholarship offers from Louisville, Florida and Mississippi State among several other schools. He also visited Alabama last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|12 hr
|Truther Birther
|3
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Sat
|Ronnie Kodex
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Sat
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
|Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap...
|Jan 13
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 10
|Isaacspang
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC