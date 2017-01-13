Flight diverted to Madison for medical emergency, passenger taken to hospital
Dane County Regional Airport communications person, Brent McHenry, says a person onboard was sick on the flight from Cincinnati to Minneapolis. The person was alert when landed and taken to the hospital for treatment.
