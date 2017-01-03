Fitzgerald not ruling out move to Trump administration
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he hasn't been offered a job in Donald Trump's administration, but he also "can't take it off the table."
