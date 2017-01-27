Father and son build 'Dinosnowr' in Madison

If you want to check out a unique snow creation in Madison, then you should check out the 'Dinosnowr' on display in a front yard on Tokay Blvd. "Well my 5-year-old grandson Logan Steele and my son decided to make a little snowman, but it turned into a giant dinosaur," said Steve Kundert. The snow dinosaur was built in Kundert's front yard after the snow storm earlier this week.

