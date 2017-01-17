Expanded restorative justice programs offer young offenders an escape from life behind bars
For most young people, the changes associated with coming of age can seem daunting, and when combined with the instability that comes with an arrest, it can become unmanageable. Restorative justice programs like the TimeBank's Youth Court Program and the Dane County Community Restorative Courts work toward reshaping the traditional criminal justice model.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|2 hr
|huntcoyotes
|113
|Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap...
|Jan 13
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 10
|Isaacspang
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|2
|Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC