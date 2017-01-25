Emmy-Award winner Steve Levitan will be UW-Madison Spring commencement speaker
Levitan is a UW-Madison alum, and also co-creator and executive producer of the ABC hit comedy "Modern Family". He will deliver the keynote speech at the May 13 commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium.
