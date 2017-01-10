Election officials: Wisconsin presidential recount cost $2M
Wisconsin election officials say last month's presidential recount cost a little more than $2 million, about $1.5 million less than originally projected. Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested the recount, which confirmed Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in the state.
