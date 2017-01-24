East Towne Mall employee attacked near the Food Court
Madison police were called to East Towne Mall Monday afternoon after an employee was attacked and battered near the Food Court doors. The 23-year-old victim, after the assault, realized his iPhone 7 was missing.
