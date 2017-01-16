Dog walker takes gun away from man in road rage incident
Authorities say a dog walker who became the victim of an unusual, road rage incident was able to disarm another man, and give the hand gun to a passerby. Middleton Police officials say that passerby called 911, leading to Saturday's arrest of 22-year old Andrew Bilek.
