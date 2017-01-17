Doctors defend Affordable Care Act Tuesday, January 17

As Republicans in Congress push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, health care professionals in Wisconsin are warning about the consequences of the move. During a news conference at the Capitol Monday, Dr. Jeff Huebner of Madison, board chair of the National Physicians Alliance, said that a full repeal will break a promise made to many Americans that everyone can have access to high quality healthcare, regardless of their ability to pay or the presence of any pre-existing condition.

