Digging Deeper: Teacher shortage in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is facing a teacher shortage and part of that problem comes with a shortfall of teachers of color. A report released this month by the Wisconsin Budget Project finds districts would need to hire more than 11,000 teachers of color to make sure the state's educator workforce has the same racial composition as students.
