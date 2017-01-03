Dense Fog Advisory in effect for much...

Dense Fog Advisory in effect for much of southern Wisconsin

In our area, the advisory goes until 6:00 a.m. for Iowa, Lafayette, Green and Dane Counties and goes until 10:00 a.m. for Dodge, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth Counties. 27 Storm Track Meteorologists say visibilities will be 1/4 miles or less early Tuesday morning.

