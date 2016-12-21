Delores a oeDee Deea Rasch, Beloit, WI
"Dee Dee" Delores Rasch graduated from Eternity Prep School "with honors" on Dec. 27, 2016. She passed from the loving arms of her husband and best earthly friend of forty-one years, to the eternal loving arms of her Lord, God, and Savior, Jesus Christ.
