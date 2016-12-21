DeEtte Helen Beilfuss-Eager, Evansville, WI
Beilfuss-Eager, DeEtte Helen , age 97, of Evansville, WI, passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. She grew up in Ellsworth, WI, the only child of Harry and Edna Knowlton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Fri
|WelbyMD
|2
|Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close
|Fri
|WelbyMD
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Dec 27
|lllolllvlllolll
|98
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
|lady at meeting
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|5
|Fight On Hero Jill Stein, You Rock !
|Dec 19
|Peter Goesinher
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC