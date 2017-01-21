Cook to be arraigned on 21 counts of criminal charges

After a judge struck down a motion to dismiss four of the six recently introduced charges , University of Wisconsin student Alec Cook will be arraigned on all 21 counts of varying criminal charges. At the last bail hearing, Cook's defense team, Christopher Van Wagner and Jessa Nicholson, said they planned on filing a motion to dismiss some of the more recently introduced charges, particularly those related to disorderly conduct and stalking.

