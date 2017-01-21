Cook to be arraigned on 21 counts of ...

Cook to be arraigned on 21 counts of criminal charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Badger Herald Online

After a judge struck down a motion to dismiss four of the six recently introduced charges , University of Wisconsin student Alec Cook will be arraigned on all 21 counts of varying criminal charges. At the last bail hearing, Cook's defense team, Christopher Van Wagner and Jessa Nicholson, said they planned on filing a motion to dismiss some of the more recently introduced charges, particularly those related to disorderly conduct and stalking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? 13 hr Hilda 114
Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sir bone a lot 6
News Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap... Jan 13 Fcvk tRump 2
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Jan 10 Isaacspang 2
Donald Trump for President Jan 3 treetop 6
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 WelbyMD 2
News Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close Dec 30 WelbyMD 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,125,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC