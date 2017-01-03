Case of missing teenager with autism ...

Case of missing teenager with autism highlights benefits of tracking program

A Madison mother is relieved to have her son with autism back home after a scare Tuesday morning when he disappeared. Now, this incident has her turning to a program that's giving peace of mind to families of people known to wander.

