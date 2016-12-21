Capital City Sunday

Capital City Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Gov. Scott Walker discussed his evolution on President-Elect Donald Trump and several state issues - including the investigation at Lincoln Hills youth prison on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Wednesday the state Department of Justice doesn't have to release videos featuring Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel speaking at training seminars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game 14 hr hassen benhassen 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 WelbyMD 2
News Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close Dec 30 WelbyMD 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Dec 27 lllolllvlllolll 98
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Dec 22 john q gray 212
Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro... Dec 19 Taylor 1
lady at meeting Dec 19 Farm boi 5
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,519 • Total comments across all topics: 277,548,671

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC